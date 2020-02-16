Iraqi, Egyptian FMs agree on need to sign important MoUs

Foreign Minister Mohamad Al-Hakim met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference / Session (56).



The two sides discussed the importance of activating security and intelligence cooperation, and exchanging information between the two countries in the field of combating terrorism.



The Ministers stressed the need to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries through the intensifying of visits, coordination of positions and mutual support for assuming regional and international positions. The two sides also agreed on the importance of expediting the signing of memorandums of understanding that concern both countries.