Monday, 17 February 2020
Sunday، 16 February 2020 06:08 PM

Allawi urges punishing protesters murderers, holding early polls

Head of Al-Wataniyah (National) Coalition Ayad Allawi on Sunday censured those who seek assuming posts regardless protesters’ demands, describing it as dishonorable.

In a Tweet, Allawi said the government should, during the next period, be keen on holding the murderer of protesters accountable and on holding early elections.

Allawi condemned ignoring protesters’ demands and the oppression against protesters for five months.
