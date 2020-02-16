Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 February 2020
Breaking
Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 16 February 2020 05:53 PM

Iran's Rouhani says Tehran will never yield to U.S. pressure for talks

Rouhani

Iran will never hold talks with its longtime foe, the United States, under pressure, President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised news conference on Sunday, adding that Tehran’s help was essential to establish security in the Middle East. 


“Iran will never negotiate under pressure ... We will never yield to America’s pressure and we will not negotiate from a position of weakness. America’s ‘maximum pressure’ towards Iran is doomed to failure,” Rouhani said. 


Tensions have increased between Iran and the United States since 2018, when President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and six world powers and Washington reimposed sanctions on Tehran that has crippled its economy. 


Trump administration wants a new deal that further curbs Iran’s nuclear program, ends its ballistic missile program and its involvement in decades of proxy wars in the Middle East. 


Tehran has rejected holding negotiations over a new deal, saying talks are possible only if the United States returns to the nuclear pact and lifts sanctions. 
Iran has been involved in decades of regional proxy wars with its key regional rival Saudi Arabia. 


“Securing peace and stability in the sensitive region of Middle East and in the Persian Gulf is impossible without Iran’s help,” Rouhani said.

Related Stories
Read
quake

Magnitude 5.8 quake hits in vicinity of Iran's Qeshm island in the Gulf: Fars 16 February 2020 06:05 PM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AFP)

Turkey tells Russia that attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop 16 February 2020 05:51 PM

Houthis in Yemen

Yemen's air strikes 'kill 31 civilians' after Saudi jet crash 16 February 2020 02:39 PM

Erdogan_gesturing_Rabia

Erdogan says Turkey will not ignore Syrian regime's assaults 15 February 2020 10:31 PM

saudi j

Iran-backed Houthis claim responsibility for Saudi jet crash in Yemen 15 February 2020 09:55 PM

Prince

Saudi Arabia says no talks until Iran changes behavior 15 February 2020 09:48 PM

zarif

Zarif: Iran willing to return to full compliance with nuclear deal if Europe helps 15 February 2020 05:15 PM

oil

West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 years: Iran oil minister 15 February 2020 05:02 PM

Comments