Monday, 17 February 2020
Sunday، 16 February 2020 05:51 PM

Turkey tells Russia that attacks in Syria's Idlib must stop

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. (AFP)

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Sunday that he told his Russian counterpart at a meeting the previous day that attacks in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region must stop immediately and that a lasting ceasefire has to be achieved. 


Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict but have collaborated on a political solution. However, a recent Syrian government offensive in Idlib has raised tensions between Ankara and Moscow, causing them to trade barbs. 


Speaking in Germany after the Munich Security Conference, Cavusoglu also said he met with U.S. lawmakers at the conference, and added that Washington should work to improve relations with Turkey anyway, not just because of tensions between Turkey and Russia.

