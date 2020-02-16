Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 February 2020
Breaking
Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 16 February 2020 05:27 PM

US military rejects Iraqi demand, offers partial withdrawal: Report

3
The US military has offered senior Iraqi security officials plans for a partial withdrawal of troops from Iraq, reneging on an earlier promise to leave the Arab country, online news website Middle East Eye (MEE) reports.

It cited unnamed sources as saying that a meeting was held in great secrecy between the two sides in the private residence of the Canadian ambassador to Jordan in Amman last week.

A representative of the US military told the Iraqis that Washington was prepared to leave positions in or near Shia-majority areas, such as Balad airbase which houses US personnel about 80 kilometers north of Baghdad.

The Iraqis were told that Washington could even consider reducing its troops in the capital Baghdad, the report said. 

However, the US side categorically dismissed withdrawing from Ain al-Asad, the biggest US airbase in Anbar province.

“We cannot even start talking about withdrawing [from Ain al-Asad]. Withdrawal is out of the question,” the US representative said.

Ain al-Asad airbase came under missile fire from Iran last month, in response to the US assassination of top Iranian commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad international airport on January 3.

About 5,300 American forces are deployed across Iraq. Two days after the assassination, the Iraqi parliament approved a motion, calling for the withdrawal of all American forces.

Later on January 9, former Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi called on the United States to dispatch a delegation to Baghdad tasked with formulating a mechanism for the move.
Related Stories
Read
WhatsApp-Image-2020-02-15-at-6.18.41-PM-1-1

Hakim invites Cypriot FM to visit Iraq 16 February 2020 07:14 PM

fced4dba2ac7e15691a38e6dafc8ac8f_L

Chinese oil workers injured by gunfire in southern Iraq 16 February 2020 06:27 PM

IMG_20200216_165628

Iraq’s amb. to Brussels presents credentials to European Council 16 February 2020 06:22 PM

7f01bf18fc6f60988e45930d1d948f97_L

Rocket launcher discovered after Sunday attack on Gaghdad’s Green Zone 16 February 2020 06:18 PM

ea3d62418f1e2cdc05f5f1876c759acc_L

Barzani receives Iraqi parliament speaker to discuss next gov't 16 February 2020 06:15 PM

1505764

Trade Bank of Iraq posts net profit of $556 million for 2019 16 February 2020 06:10 PM

eg1

Iraqi, Egyptian FMs agree on need to sign important MoUs 16 February 2020 06:09 PM

images - 2020-02-16T164249.663

Allawi urges punishing protesters murderers, holding early polls 16 February 2020 06:08 PM

Comments