Chinese Oil Workers Injured by Gunfire in Southern Iraq

Unknown armed men opened fire at a group of Chinese oil workers in Iraq’s southern province of Missan on Sunday.



The gunfire, according to Missan Oil Company, injured the Chinese nationals severely.



The victims were transferred to the hospital for medical treatment while an investigation has been launched.



The Chinese men were working at Halfaya Oilfield, an official from Missan Oil Company said, calling for persecution of the perpetrators who remain at large up to this moment