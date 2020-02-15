Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday، 15 February 2020 11:21 PM

ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala

 The terrorist (ISIS) group carried out an attack on the Iraqi federal police in Diyala province on Saturday, killing two policemen.

Captain Habib al-Shimari told Anadolu Agency that the militants attacked a checkpoint of the federal police in Buhriz, south of Diyala, leaving two policemen killed.

Earlier the day, the bodies of a man and his wife were found beheaded in Baqubah city of Diyala province, Nihad Mohammed, a spokesperson for Diyala Police, said.

He further explained that the bodies had also been mutilated by unidentified armed men, for which no organisations were immediately blamed.

The Iraqi security forces have reportedly launched an investigation into the incident, making efforts to find the perpetrators behind the second incident.
