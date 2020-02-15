Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 February 2020
Breaking
ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 15 February 2020 10:31 PM

Erdogan says Turkey will not ignore Syrian regime's assaults

Erdogan_gesturing_Rabia

Turkey will not remain silent while Syrian government forces surround Turkish military posts in Syria's Idlib region, President Tayyip Erdogan said in comments reported by NTV, as Ankara and Moscow trade barbs over the escalating conflict.


Turkey has dismissed Russian accusations that its actions in Idlib have flouted de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran, and said it would take military action if diplomatic efforts with Moscow fail.


Erdogan told reporters on a flight from Pakistan that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue had been positive, NTV reported. He also said U.S. statements of support for Turkey on Idlib "did not instil trust".

Related Stories
Read
saudi j

Iran-backed Houthis claim responsibility for Saudi jet crash in Yemen 15 February 2020 09:55 PM

Prince

Saudi Arabia says no talks until Iran changes behavior 15 February 2020 09:48 PM

zarif

Zarif: Iran willing to return to full compliance with nuclear deal if Europe helps 15 February 2020 05:15 PM

oil

West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 years: Iran oil minister 15 February 2020 05:02 PM

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar

Turkey says Libya's Haftar violating ceasefire, must be stopped 15 February 2020 04:58 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian army clears barricades on Damascus-Aleppo highway-state media 15 February 2020 04:31 PM

4

One dead, four injured in Berlin nightclub shooting 15 February 2020 04:27 PM

1972601-457357668

Arab coalition aircraft crashes in Yemen’s Al-Jawf 15 February 2020 04:24 PM

Comments