Iran-backed Houthis claim responsibility for Saudi jet crash in Yemen

A Saudi fighter jet crashed in conflict-torn Yemen, the Riyadh-led military coalition supporting the government announced Saturday, as the Iran-backed Houthi militia said they downed the plane, AFP reported.



The Tornado aircraft came down on Friday in northern Al-Jawf province during an operation to assist Yemeni government forces, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.



It did not specify the fate of the crew or the cause of the crash.



The Houthis' Al-Masirah television said the jet was downed by the militia using an "advanced surface-to-air missile".