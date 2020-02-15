Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 15 February 2020
Saturday، 15 February 2020 04:27 PM

One dead, four injured in Berlin nightclub shooting

4

One person has been killed and four others injured in a shooting outside a Berlin event venue, German authorities say.


A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said one or more people opened fire late on Friday outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the city, before fleeing the scene.


A 42-year-old man was killed and four others were injured, some seriously.
Investigators don't have any indication yet about what motivated the shooting but it doesn't appear to be terrorism-related.


The incident took place on a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.


Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

