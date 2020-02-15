Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 February 2020
Breaking
Saturday، 15 February 2020 04:24 PM

Arab coalition aircraft crashes in Yemen’s Al-Jawf

A Saudi-led Arab coalition aircraft fell in Yemen’s Al-Jawf province, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.


The Tornado fighter jet, belonging to the Saudi Royal Air forces, crashed at 11:45pm on Friday, the coalition’s spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki said the jet crashed while on a mission of close air support to units of the Yemeni National Army.

Earlier, dozens of Houthi militants have been killed in southern city of Taiz as the Iran-backed militants pushed to break army’s lines of defenses and to reimpose their siege on the city, an army spokesperson told Arab News.

Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher said on Wednesday attacks on government forces on all fronts around the city had escalated in an attempt to make a major breakthrough.

“The national army has foiled all attempts to make gains,” Al-Baher said, adding that loyalist forces had also shelled a Houthi training camp in the west of the city.

Comments