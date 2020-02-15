Washington increases tariffs on aircraft after EU subsidy row

The dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers has escalated, with Washington imposing a higher tariff on Airbus and aeroplane parts from the EU.



It will go up from 10% to 15% next month, while most other tariffs on EU exports to America, on a range of goods, standing at 25%, are retained.



The US Trade Representative pulled back on including salmon and blended Scotch.



But the Scotch Whisky Association said it was "deeply disappointed" the tariff will be retained.



It covers single malts and liqueurs from Scotland and Northern Ireland.



While the UK has now left the EU, current rules on trade will continue during the transition period until the start of 2021 while new trading relationships are negotiated.



The distillers' group issued a new estimate that the cost to the industry is likely to be more than £100m in annual exports.