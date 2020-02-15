South Sudan Leaders Agree on 10 States, Paving Way For Peace

South Sudan leaders agreed to return the country to a system of 10 states and three administrative areas, removing a key hurdle for “peace and unity in the country,“ the presidency said.



The news system will be implemented immediately, the presidency said in a statement Saturday in the capital, Juba.



The agreement comes days before a Feb. 22 deadline to form a unified administration between the existing governmnet and rebels opposed to President Salva Kiir’s rule. A previous proposal had called for South Sudan to have 32 states.