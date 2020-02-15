Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 February 2020
Breaking
ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 15 February 2020 04:07 PM

South Sudan Leaders Agree on 10 States, Paving Way For Peace

2
South Sudan leaders agreed to return the country to a system of 10 states and three administrative areas, removing a key hurdle for “peace and unity in the country,“ the presidency said.

The news system will be implemented immediately, the presidency said in a statement Saturday in the capital, Juba.

The agreement comes days before a Feb. 22 deadline to form a unified administration between the existing governmnet and rebels opposed to President Salva Kiir’s rule. A previous proposal had called for South Sudan to have 32 states.
Related Stories
Read
Erdogan_gesturing_Rabia

Erdogan says Turkey will not ignore Syrian regime's assaults 15 February 2020 10:31 PM

saudi j

Iran-backed Houthis claim responsibility for Saudi jet crash in Yemen 15 February 2020 09:55 PM

Prince

Saudi Arabia says no talks until Iran changes behavior 15 February 2020 09:48 PM

zarif

Zarif: Iran willing to return to full compliance with nuclear deal if Europe helps 15 February 2020 05:15 PM

oil

West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 years: Iran oil minister 15 February 2020 05:02 PM

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar

Turkey says Libya's Haftar violating ceasefire, must be stopped 15 February 2020 04:58 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian army clears barricades on Damascus-Aleppo highway-state media 15 February 2020 04:31 PM

4

One dead, four injured in Berlin nightclub shooting 15 February 2020 04:27 PM

Comments