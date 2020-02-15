Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 February 2020
Breaking
ISIS Kills Two Iraqi Policemen in Diyala Iraqi man tries to set himself on fire at Munich Security Conference protest Iraq PM-designate says country close to forming independent cabinet EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 15 February 2020 04:04 PM

First Death From Coronavirus Confirmed in Europe

1
France was the first country in Europe to confirm cases of the Novel Coronavirus in late January, with President Emmanuel Macron saying that the nation was on "extreme alert" due to the new virus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist affected by the coronavirus who was hospitalised in Paris has died, French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said on Saturday during a press briefing.

"A Chinese tourist originating from the province of Hubei, arrived in France on 16 January. He had been hospitalized at Bichat hospital, with strict measures of solitary confinement until 25 January. His condition had deteriorated rapidly and he had been in critical condition for several days, being taken into intensive care," the minister said.
The patient's daughter, also suffering from the coronavirus, "was also taken care of at Bichat hospital. Her state of health is no longer a cause for concern and she should be able to be released soon," Buzin added.

The new strain of coronavirus – COVID-19 – was first detected in Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 deaths, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.

The authorities of Wuhan announced on Saturday stricter quarantine measures, aimed at fighting the outbreak of the deadly virus.

In late January, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.
Related Stories
Read
Erdogan_gesturing_Rabia

Erdogan says Turkey will not ignore Syrian regime's assaults 15 February 2020 10:31 PM

saudi j

Iran-backed Houthis claim responsibility for Saudi jet crash in Yemen 15 February 2020 09:55 PM

Prince

Saudi Arabia says no talks until Iran changes behavior 15 February 2020 09:48 PM

zarif

Zarif: Iran willing to return to full compliance with nuclear deal if Europe helps 15 February 2020 05:15 PM

oil

West Karoun oilfields production up five-fold in past 6 years: Iran oil minister 15 February 2020 05:02 PM

Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar

Turkey says Libya's Haftar violating ceasefire, must be stopped 15 February 2020 04:58 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian army clears barricades on Damascus-Aleppo highway-state media 15 February 2020 04:31 PM

4

One dead, four injured in Berlin nightclub shooting 15 February 2020 04:27 PM

Comments