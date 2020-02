A U.S. Navy warship seized weapons believed to be of Iranian "design and manufacture," including more than 150 anti-tank guided missiles and three Iranian surface-to-air missiles, the U.S. military said on Thursday.



In a statement, the U.S. military said the USS Normandy boarded a dhow in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.



"The weapons seized include 150 'Dehlavieh' anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM), which are Iranian-manufactured copies of Russian Kornet ATGMs," the statement said.