Friday, 14 February 2020
Thursday، 13 February 2020 10:57 PM

Israel to buy numerous drones to edge over Iran, allies: army

Israel is to buy and develop drones on a "massive" scale to increase its military edge over its enemies -- Iran and its allies -- the army said Thursday, according to AFP.


"This plan will improve the lethality of the Israeli armed forces, in terms of precision and reduction of the duration of military campaigns," army chief Aviv Avikom said in a statement, unveiling the military's 2020-2024 work plan.


Entitled "Momentum" the programme has been approved by Defence Minister Naftali Bennett and presented to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will next go to Israel's security cabinet for approval.

