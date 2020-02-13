Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 14 February 2020
Breaking
EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad Iraq calls for int'l support over coronavirus despite no confirmed cases Iraq’s Protest Movement Is an Existential Challenge for the Political Elite Nato Looks Into Reinforcing Its Mission in Iraq at Trump’s Request
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 February 2020 10:52 PM

NATO okays expanding alliance's training mission in Iraq: chief

stolt

NATO defence ministers agreed Wednesday to expand the alliance's training mission in Iraq, responding to US President Donald Trump's demand for more action from allies in the Middle East, AFP reported.


The plan is for NATO, which runs a 500-strong mission to train Iraqi forces, to take on some personnel and training activities now run by the US-led multinational coalition against the Islamic State group.


But the details -- how many troops will switch and what they will do -- have yet to be worked out because the alliance is still waiting for the Iraqi government's formal agreement.


"Today we have made the decision in principle. We will continue to work on the details and the numbers and exactly what kind of activities," Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), said.

Related Stories
Read
hundreds

Despite Sadr's attempts, Iraqi women heavily join anti-regime protests 13 February 2020 10:50 PM

missile12

Rocket attack hits Iraqi base where US troops stationed: sources 13 February 2020 10:18 PM

fb

The Baghdad Post charges Facebook of fraud, hypocrisy 13 February 2020 08:46 PM

images - 2020-02-13T183217.953

Facebook closes Baghdad Post page, obstructs anti-terror battle 13 February 2020 07:20 PM

89be6119565a14cdc3baa66469546ed9_L

Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces 13 February 2020 03:43 PM

5c19adf0f41a25e666c79f7000dfbf60_L

Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan 13 February 2020 03:39 PM

a1decfb2ec0fb8cf3ea0bb4b8b99baa6_L

In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests 13 February 2020 03:30 PM

LLL-Live-Let-Live-Eight-Iraqi-soldiers-killed-and-several-others-are-injured-in-Islamic-State-attack-on-Anbar-roadblock

ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 13 February 2020 02:42 PM

Comments