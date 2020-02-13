Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Breaking
EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad Iraq calls for int'l support over coronavirus despite no confirmed cases Iraq’s Protest Movement Is an Existential Challenge for the Political Elite Nato Looks Into Reinforcing Its Mission in Iraq at Trump’s Request
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 February 2020 06:46 PM

Pompeo says Iran must accede to international financial regulations

pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has once again urged the Islamic Republic of Iran to ratify the conditions set by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and respect international laws and regulations against financing terrorism and money laundering.

In a tweet on Wednesday, February 12, Mike Pompeo affirmed, "It is past time for Iran to live up to its commitment to play by the global rules to combat money laundering and terror financing. Iran must ratify the Palermo Convention and Terrorist Financing Convention now."


Almost all countries have adopted the FATF standards, and Iran should not be treated as an exception, Pompeo has maintained.

 

FATF, the Paris-based global financial watchdog issued a four-month deadline in mid-October, giving Tehran a last and final chance to comply with international anti-money laundering rules by February 21, 2020.


The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) a G-7 supported international watchdog based in Paris, in 2017 demanded Iran to reform its legal system and banking practices by following international conventions, in order to become eligible for unrestricted international banking relations. FATF has put Iran on its blacklist, pending legal reforms by Tehran.

Related Stories
Read
141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran starts election campaign with thousands barred from standing 13 February 2020 06:41 PM

Missile

Libya closes Tripoli's Mitiga airport after missiles fired 13 February 2020 06:38 PM

1000x563_cmsv2_17e07778-2836-5408-90dd-77014e83b520-4492710

EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus 13 February 2020 03:49 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iranian president's spokesperson denies Rouhani's intentions to resign 12 February 2020 10:55 PM

Jens Stoltenberg

NATO to expand Iraq training mission in response to Trump 12 February 2020 10:48 PM

putin-erdogan

Turkey will hit Syrian government forces anywhere if troops hurt: Erdogan 12 February 2020 08:56 PM

191113134925-facebook-platform---stock-super-tease

Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans 12 February 2020 06:20 PM

1

Kremlin accuses Turkey of flouting agreements made on Syria 12 February 2020 03:33 PM

Comments