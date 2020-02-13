Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Breaking
EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan In pics...Massive presence of women in Iraq protests ISIS militants attack Kurdish village, kill father and son, injure 10 Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad Iraq calls for int'l support over coronavirus despite no confirmed cases Iraq’s Protest Movement Is an Existential Challenge for the Political Elite Nato Looks Into Reinforcing Its Mission in Iraq at Trump’s Request
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 13 February 2020 03:49 PM

EU ministers hold emergency talks on COVID-19 virus

1000x563_cmsv2_17e07778-2836-5408-90dd-77014e83b520-4492710
European Union health ministers were holding an emergency meeting Thursday on how to prevent the COVID-19 virus from further spreading across Europe.
Ministers from the bloc's 27 member states gather in Brussels amid the outbreak, which has infected around 60,000 people worldwide. Mike Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, will also join the debate via video link.

More people have now died from COVID-19 than during the SARS outbreak, but no death has been reported in Europe so far. Less than 50 suspected cases have been registered on the continent but the EU insists coordinated action is required to keep these figures low.

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that's a close cousin to the severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

Janez Lenarcic, the commissioner for crisis management, said before the meeting that the risk of COVID-19 further spreading in Europe remains ``low, but it may increase.``

According to an EU official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly before the meeting, discussions will focus on health questions, with issues like travel bans or restrictions, which are up to individual nations in the bloc, likely to be avoided.

Many countries have implemented travel restrictions on recent visitors to China, which has more than 99% of the world's reported infections. The EU has so far organized the repatriation of around 500 of its citizens who were in China.

Ministers will also discuss how to facilitate the joint purchase of protective equipment by member states in a bid to avoid potential shortages, and how to help third countries with less robust health systems.
Related Stories
Read
pompeo-picture-_wide-77f190f43f701766c251773377705dc68dda3e50

Pompeo says Iran must accede to international financial regulations 13 February 2020 06:46 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Iran starts election campaign with thousands barred from standing 13 February 2020 06:41 PM

Missile

Libya closes Tripoli's Mitiga airport after missiles fired 13 February 2020 06:38 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iranian president's spokesperson denies Rouhani's intentions to resign 12 February 2020 10:55 PM

Jens Stoltenberg

NATO to expand Iraq training mission in response to Trump 12 February 2020 10:48 PM

putin-erdogan

Turkey will hit Syrian government forces anywhere if troops hurt: Erdogan 12 February 2020 08:56 PM

191113134925-facebook-platform---stock-super-tease

Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans 12 February 2020 06:20 PM

1

Kremlin accuses Turkey of flouting agreements made on Syria 12 February 2020 03:33 PM

Comments