Tens of Protesters Injured in Three Iraqi Provinces

The Iraqi security forces reportedly injured tens of anti-government protesters on Wednesday evening in the capital Baghdad and two other provinces.

Iraqi reports said that the demonstrators had gathered outside the house of Babil governor, attempting to raid the residential building, before the security forces used tear gas to disperse them and left seven protesters wounded.

Meanwhile, at least 17 protesters were injured near the Khilani Square in Baghdad.

The security forces also wounded 27 other demonstrators in the province of Dhi Qar, reports said.

Anti-government protests have been ongoing in Baghdad and other major cities since 1st October. According to Iraq's High Commission of Human Rights, more than 500 people have so been killed and over 25,000 more suffered injuries.