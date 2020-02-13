Heavy Snowfall Blocks Roads Between Major Cities in Kurdistan

A wave of heavy snow on Thursday blocked the roads connecting major cities in Kurdistan Region.

Early morning today, Soran Mayor issued an official statement to urge people to avoid taking trips on the road between Erbil and Soran.

The statement also noted that the road from Soran to the international border crossing of Haji Omarn, was also closed.

Hundreds of shovelers and other machineries are working to re-open the roads and people are advised to drive with necessary gears and extreme caution if they are obliged to take the trip, the statement added.