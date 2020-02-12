Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 13 February 2020
Breaking
Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad Iraq calls for int'l support over coronavirus despite no confirmed cases Iraq’s Protest Movement Is an Existential Challenge for the Political Elite Nato Looks Into Reinforcing Its Mission in Iraq at Trump’s Request Amid national unrest, Iraqi FM meets top Kurdish leaders in Erbil Why Iraq's youthful protests endure Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 12 February 2020 10:55 PM

Iranian president's spokesperson denies Rouhani's intentions to resign

Hassan-Rouhani

The spokesman of President Hassan Rouhani's administration has once again been forced to deny that his boss is going to step down.


"Rumors about President Rouhani's resignation are unfounded," Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, February 12, adding, "As I have already written, President Rouhani will be at the service of the people until the end of his term on August 3, 2021. Furthermore, I deny any forthcoming reports concerning his resignation."

 

Since a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger plane was hit by two missiles on January 8, over Tehran killing all 176 on board, rumors about Rouhani's resignation have become a mantra in political circles in Iran.


Rumors about Rouhani's resignation initially reverberated among so-called reformists in Iran who support the President.

Related Stories
Read
Jens Stoltenberg

NATO to expand Iraq training mission in response to Trump 12 February 2020 10:48 PM

putin-erdogan

Turkey will hit Syrian government forces anywhere if troops hurt: Erdogan 12 February 2020 08:56 PM

191113134925-facebook-platform---stock-super-tease

Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans 12 February 2020 06:20 PM

1

Kremlin accuses Turkey of flouting agreements made on Syria 12 February 2020 03:33 PM

3369701

First Iranian Dies of Coronavirus: Newspaper 12 February 2020 02:25 PM

guaido-returns

Clashes erupt as Venezuela opposition leader Guaido returns home 12 February 2020 02:21 PM

unnamed

Egyptian Interior Ministry: 17 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai 12 February 2020 02:18 PM

iran oil

Five men accused of trying to sell sanctioned Iranian oil to China 12 February 2020 12:13 PM

Comments