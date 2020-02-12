Iranian president's spokesperson denies Rouhani's intentions to resign

The spokesman of President Hassan Rouhani's administration has once again been forced to deny that his boss is going to step down.



"Rumors about President Rouhani's resignation are unfounded," Ali Rabiei said on Wednesday, February 12, adding, "As I have already written, President Rouhani will be at the service of the people until the end of his term on August 3, 2021. Furthermore, I deny any forthcoming reports concerning his resignation."

Since a Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) passenger plane was hit by two missiles on January 8, over Tehran killing all 176 on board, rumors about Rouhani's resignation have become a mantra in political circles in Iran.



Rumors about Rouhani's resignation initially reverberated among so-called reformists in Iran who support the President.