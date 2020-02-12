Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Breaking
Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans Main Bridge, Squares Reopened in Baghdad Iraq calls for int'l support over coronavirus despite no confirmed cases Iraq’s Protest Movement Is an Existential Challenge for the Political Elite Nato Looks Into Reinforcing Its Mission in Iraq at Trump’s Request Amid national unrest, Iraqi FM meets top Kurdish leaders in Erbil Why Iraq's youthful protests endure Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 12 February 2020 08:56 PM

Turkey will hit Syrian government forces anywhere if troops hurt: Erdogan

putin-erdogan

Turkey’s military will strike Syrian government forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier is hurt, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday. 


Erdogan said Turkey is determined to push Syrian government forces beyond Turkish observation posts in the northwestern Idlib region by the end of February, and he warned allied Syrian rebels not to give government forces an excuse to attack.


“If there is the smallest injury to our soldiers on the observation posts or other places, I am declaring from here that we will hit the regime forces everywhere from today, regardless of Idlib’s borders or the lines of the Sochi agreement,” Erdogan said, referring to a 2018 ceasefire accord. 


“We will do this by any means necessary, by air or ground, without hesitating, without allowing for any stalling,” he told members of his AK Party in Ankara. Russia, which has an air base in Syria, has controlled Idlib’s air space for several years. 

 

Violence has flared in Idlib, just south of Turkey’s border, in recent weeks as government forces backed by Russia and Iran have made gains in their campaign to eliminate the last insurgent bastion after the country’s nine year war. 


Turkey, which is allied with some rebel groups opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, mounted a counter attack on Tuesday after 13 Turkish military personnel were killed by Syrian shelling in Idlib in the last 10 days. 

Related Stories
Read
191113134925-facebook-platform---stock-super-tease

Facebook removes accounts run from Iran targeting Americans 12 February 2020 06:20 PM

1

Kremlin accuses Turkey of flouting agreements made on Syria 12 February 2020 03:33 PM

3369701

First Iranian Dies of Coronavirus: Newspaper 12 February 2020 02:25 PM

guaido-returns

Clashes erupt as Venezuela opposition leader Guaido returns home 12 February 2020 02:21 PM

unnamed

Egyptian Interior Ministry: 17 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai 12 February 2020 02:18 PM

iran oil

Five men accused of trying to sell sanctioned Iranian oil to China 12 February 2020 12:13 PM

Antonio Guterres

UN to vote on endorsing road map to end the war in Libya 12 February 2020 12:08 PM

Corona

Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection: state daily IRAN 12 February 2020 12:03 PM

Comments