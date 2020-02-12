Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Breaking
Amid national unrest, Iraqi FM meets top Kurdish leaders in Erbil Why Iraq's youthful protests endure Tehran-backed Hezbollah steps in to guide Iraqi militias in Soleimani's wake Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 12 February 2020 02:25 PM

First Iranian Dies of Coronavirus: Newspaper

3369701
An Iranian newspaper on Wednesday reported the death of the first patient in the country infected with Coronavirus.

Iran Newspaper claimed in a report that a 63-years-old woman died of Coronavirus at a hospital in Tehran.

According to the report, the hospital on Monday reported the suspected coronavirus case to the police and health ministry of Iran before an investigation was launched.

Authorities have sent the body to the forensic for further investigation.

However, an official from health ministry refuted the report and said no coronavirus case was so far confirmed.

He said even the Iranian students who have returned from China’s Wuhan have shown no sign of infection with Coronavirus. However, they will remain in quarantine for one more week to make sure they are in good health.
Related Stories
Read
1

Kremlin accuses Turkey of flouting agreements made on Syria 12 February 2020 03:33 PM

guaido-returns

Clashes erupt as Venezuela opposition leader Guaido returns home 12 February 2020 02:21 PM

unnamed

Egyptian Interior Ministry: 17 Terrorists Killed in North Sinai 12 February 2020 02:18 PM

iran oil

Five men accused of trying to sell sanctioned Iranian oil to China 12 February 2020 12:13 PM

Antonio Guterres

UN to vote on endorsing road map to end the war in Libya 12 February 2020 12:08 PM

Corona

Iran woman dies of suspected coronavirus infection: state daily IRAN 12 February 2020 12:03 PM

Putin

Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions: TASS 11 February 2020 06:04 PM

1

Iran arrests restaurant managers after video showing men, women dancing 11 February 2020 04:44 PM

Comments