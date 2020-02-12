First Iranian Dies of Coronavirus: Newspaper

An Iranian newspaper on Wednesday reported the death of the first patient in the country infected with Coronavirus.



Iran Newspaper claimed in a report that a 63-years-old woman died of Coronavirus at a hospital in Tehran.



According to the report, the hospital on Monday reported the suspected coronavirus case to the police and health ministry of Iran before an investigation was launched.



Authorities have sent the body to the forensic for further investigation.



However, an official from health ministry refuted the report and said no coronavirus case was so far confirmed.



He said even the Iranian students who have returned from China’s Wuhan have shown no sign of infection with Coronavirus. However, they will remain in quarantine for one more week to make sure they are in good health.