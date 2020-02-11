Iraqi Forces Capture IS Commander near Mosul

Iraqi intelligence and security forces on Monday captured a commander of the Islamic State (IS) in north of the country, near the city of Mosul in Nineveh province.



Department of Military Intelligence of Iraq issued a statement to confirm the arrest of the jihadist who previously served as the commander of Islamic State’s air defense division.



According to the statement, the IS commander was captured at a security checkpoint near Mosul after days of monitoring his movements.



The unnamed IS commander was previously issued an arrest warrant by a court in Baghdad.