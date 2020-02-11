Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 11 February 2020 04:44 PM

Iran arrests restaurant managers after video showing men, women dancing

1

The manager of Ferdowsi hotel as well as the manager of the hotel’s restaurant were arrested for allowing “men and women to mix and dance together,” according to the report.

The managers and singers of two other restaurants – Shabestan and Divan – were also arrested for the same reasons, according to Tasnim.

The detainees have been charged with “creating an atmosphere conflicting with religious and moral standards,” Tasnim reported, adding that the three restaurants have also been shut down.

Iran’s police announced last summer that over 500 restaurants were shut down in Tehran for breaking “Islamic principles” and playing “illegal music.”
Related Stories
Read
Putin

Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions: TASS 11 February 2020 06:04 PM

2

Scientists: 500,000 may become infected with coronavirus in Wuhan in coming weeks 11 February 2020 03:43 PM

1

Deadly bomb blast hits military academy in Afghan capital 11 February 2020 01:58 PM

Rohingya_sinks

At least 14 dead, as boat carrying Rohingya refugees sinks in Bay of Bengal 11 February 2020 12:01 PM

Revolution Iran

Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U.S. 11 February 2020 11:53 AM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian government seizes Aleppo highway for first time since 2012: monitor 11 February 2020 11:49 AM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese security forces, protesters clash in Beirut 11 February 2020 11:47 AM

erdogan

Turkey tells Russia attacks on Turkish posts in Syria must stop immediately 10 February 2020 10:15 PM

Comments