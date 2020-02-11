Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 11 February 2020 03:43 PM

Scientists: 500,000 may become infected with coronavirus in Wuhan in coming weeks

2
At least 500,000 people may become infected with coronavirus in Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the deadly  outbreak — by the time the number of cases peaks within the coming weeks, a new report suggests. 

The disease has killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 42,000. So far, cases have been reported in at least 25 other countries. A large majority of the deaths have occurred in the Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital.

Scientists at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a public research center in Camden, put together a mathematical model in order to estimate the transmission of the virus in Wuhan. 

According to their analysis, the disease is likely to peak in mid-to-late-February, though there is still uncertainty around when and how extensive the peak may be. Researchers have based their predictions on assumptions about the virus, including that the standard incubation period is 5.2 days and that the population of Wuhan at risk was roughly 10 million people. 

Adam Kucharski, an associate professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the research center, told Bloomberg that based on current data, the disease is likely to have a "peak prevalence" of 5% of the Wuhan population.

According to Kucharski, this could translate to at least one out out of every 20 people in the city being infected by the time the virus peaks, or about 500,000 people. 

As of Sunday night, the Hubei government estimated that there have been a total of 29,631 cases of the virus in Hubei province, including 16,902 in Wuhan. The government estimated the fatality rate for the disease in Wuhan City was roughly 4%, as of Sunday. 

Chinese authorities have quarantined Wuhan and about 15 other Chinese cities in order to curb the spread of disease, leading to a lockdown on an estimated 60 million people. Both the death toll and the number of infected patients now exceed those of the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The World Health Organization last month declared the outbreak a public-health emergency, and Chinese President Xi Jinping said the virus poses a "grave threat."
Related Stories
Read
Putin

Putin to discuss Syria with Turkey's Erdogan amid rising tensions: TASS 11 February 2020 06:04 PM

1

Iran arrests restaurant managers after video showing men, women dancing 11 February 2020 04:44 PM

1

Deadly bomb blast hits military academy in Afghan capital 11 February 2020 01:58 PM

Rohingya_sinks

At least 14 dead, as boat carrying Rohingya refugees sinks in Bay of Bengal 11 February 2020 12:01 PM

Revolution Iran

Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U.S. 11 February 2020 11:53 AM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian government seizes Aleppo highway for first time since 2012: monitor 11 February 2020 11:49 AM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese security forces, protesters clash in Beirut 11 February 2020 11:47 AM

erdogan

Turkey tells Russia attacks on Turkish posts in Syria must stop immediately 10 February 2020 10:15 PM

Comments