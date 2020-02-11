Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 11 February 2020 11:53 AM

Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U.S.

Revolution Iran

Tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran and other cities on Tuesday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States. 


State TV showed video footage of rallies in at least half a dozen cities outside the capital, including Mashhad, Ahvaz and Kerman, with people holding signs that read, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel”. 


Iran almost got into a full-blown conflict with the United States last month after a U.S. drone strike killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to retaliate with a missile barrage against a U.S. base in Iraq days later. 


Tensions spiked between Iran and the United States after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with Iran in 2018 and reimposed sanctions in a bid to pressure Tehran to negotiate over its ballistic missile program and ties with regional proxy groups. 


Missiles were put on display as part of the anniversary celebrations, according to the Tasnim news agency. Iran’s state TV showed archival footage of missile launches and underground missile storage facilities as part of its anniversary coverage. 


The missile program is not intended for attacks on neighboring countries, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday.

Related Stories
Read
Rohingya_sinks

At least 14 dead, as boat carrying Rohingya refugees sinks in Bay of Bengal 11 February 2020 12:01 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian government seizes Aleppo highway for first time since 2012: monitor 11 February 2020 11:49 AM

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese security forces, protesters clash in Beirut 11 February 2020 11:47 AM

erdogan

Turkey tells Russia attacks on Turkish posts in Syria must stop immediately 10 February 2020 10:15 PM

displaced

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December: U.N. 10 February 2020 08:13 PM

rope

Iranian opposition figure Zam sentenced to death 10 February 2020 07:28 PM

zafar

France condemns Iran satellite launch 10 February 2020 07:26 PM

1111

Russia and Syria Drive Toward Turkish Border 10 February 2020 06:24 PM

Comments