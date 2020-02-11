Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 11 February 2020 11:47 AM

Lebanese security forces, protesters clash in Beirut

Lebanon-1-768x430

Lebanese security forces fired water canon at stone-throwing protesters seeking to prevent MPs and government officials from reaching parliament on Tuesday for a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s new cabinet. 


Tear gas wafted through central Beirut where security forces blocked roads leading to the parliament building in the already heavily barricaded downtown area. Protesters lobbed rocks over a concrete barricade toward security forces’ positions on one of the roads in the area.

Related Stories
Read
Rohingya_sinks

At least 14 dead, as boat carrying Rohingya refugees sinks in Bay of Bengal 11 February 2020 12:01 PM

Revolution Iran

Thousands of Iranians mark revolution anniversary amid peak tensions with U.S. 11 February 2020 11:53 AM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Syrian government seizes Aleppo highway for first time since 2012: monitor 11 February 2020 11:49 AM

erdogan

Turkey tells Russia attacks on Turkish posts in Syria must stop immediately 10 February 2020 10:15 PM

displaced

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December: U.N. 10 February 2020 08:13 PM

rope

Iranian opposition figure Zam sentenced to death 10 February 2020 07:28 PM

zafar

France condemns Iran satellite launch 10 February 2020 07:26 PM

1111

Russia and Syria Drive Toward Turkish Border 10 February 2020 06:24 PM

Comments