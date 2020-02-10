Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Monday، 10 February 2020

Nearly 700,000 Syrians displaced by government offensive since early December: U.N.

Nearly 700,000 civilians have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed Syrian government offensive against the rebel-held northwest since early December, including nearly 100,000 in the last week alone, the United Nations said on Monday. 


David Swanson, a spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said the situation was increasingly dire near the border with Turkey where over 400,000 people had already taken shelter from earlier anti-rebel offensives last year before the latest campaign.

