Iranian opposition figure Zam sentenced to death

An Iranian opposition figure who had been living in exile before being arrested faces the death sentence, the opening day of his trial heard Monday, according to the judiciary's website, AFP reported.

Ruhollah Zam, 41, went on trial "behind closed doors and in the absence of the media", Fars news agency said.

The IRGC announced the arrest of Zam in October last year, describing him as a "counter-revolutionary" who was "directed by France's intelligence service".

It did not specify where he was arrested.