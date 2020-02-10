France condemns Iran satellite launch

France on Monday condemned a bid by Iran to put a satellite in space, urging Tehran to abide by international obligations on its controversial ballistic missile programme, AFP reported.



"France condemns this launch which calls on technologies used for ballistic missiles and, in particular, intercontinental ballistic missiles," the French foreign ministry said in a statement after Iran said it "successfully" launched a satellite Sunday but failed to put it into orbit.



Recalling Iran's obligations under a 2018 UN Security Council resolution, the ministry added: "Iran's ballistic programme hurts regional stability and affects European security. France calls on Iran to fully respect its international obligations in this matter."