Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Monday، 10 February 2020 06:26 PM

US embassy issues a new alert about the situation in Iraq

1111

The American Embassy in Baghdad issued an alert to its citizens regarding upcoming developments in Iraq.

According to reports, large-scale demonstrations, events, and processions are expected to take place in Baghdad, February 11-13, as well as in Najaf on February 14.

 

As with prior demonstrations, road closures, including in the Baghdad International Zone and in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, may occur.

 

Public consular operations in Baghdad remain suspended. U.S.

citizens should not approach the Embassy. The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil is open for visa and American Citizen Services appointments, including passport issuance. 

 

U.S. citizens in Iraq or those concerned about family in Iraq should contact the Department of State at +1-202-501-4444 or toll-free in the U.S. at 1-888-407-4747.

Actions to Take:
• Per the January 11, 2020 travel advisory, do not travel to Iraq
• Avoid areas of demonstrations
• Monitor local media for updates

Assistance:

American Citizen Services Unit, U.S. Embassy Baghdad (public access suspended)
[email protected]
https://iq.usembassy.gov
State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444
Iraq Country Information
https://travel.state.gov/…/International-Travel-C…/Iraq.html
Iraq Travel Advisory
https://travel.state.gov/…/travel…/iraq-travel-advisory.html
Enroll in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates
https://step.state.gov/step/
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter
U.S. Embassy Baghdad
https://twitter.com/USEmbBaghdad

