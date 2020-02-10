US embassy issues a new alert about the situation in Iraq

The American Embassy in Baghdad issued an alert to its citizens regarding upcoming developments in Iraq.



According to reports, large-scale demonstrations, events, and processions are expected to take place in Baghdad, February 11-13, as well as in Najaf on February 14.

As with prior demonstrations, road closures, including in the Baghdad International Zone and in the vicinity of Baghdad International Airport, may occur.

Public consular operations in Baghdad remain suspended. U.S.

citizens should not approach the Embassy. The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil is open for visa and American Citizen Services appointments, including passport issuance.

U.S. citizens in Iraq or those concerned about family in Iraq should contact the Department of State at +1-202-501-4444 or toll-free in the U.S. at 1-888-407-4747.



Actions to Take:

• Per the January 11, 2020 travel advisory, do not travel to Iraq

• Avoid areas of demonstrations

• Monitor local media for updates



Assistance:



American Citizen Services Unit, U.S. Embassy Baghdad (public access suspended)

[email protected]

https://iq.usembassy.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Iraq Country Information

https://travel.state.gov/…/International-Travel-C…/Iraq.html

Iraq Travel Advisory

https://travel.state.gov/…/travel…/iraq-travel-advisory.html

Enroll in the Safe Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

https://step.state.gov/step/

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

U.S. Embassy Baghdad

https://twitter.com/USEmbBaghdad