Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 February 2020 06:21 PM

Armed police and troops storm El Salvador's parliament

200210034524-01-el-salvador-parliament-0209-exlarge-169

Armed soldiers and police officers accompanied El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele as he stormed the nation's parliament on Sunday afternoon.

The president demanded that opposition lawmakers vote to approve his plan to secure a $109 million loan that he says would be used to better equip military personnel and law enforcement officers in their job of tackling out-of-control gang violence in the country.


Tensions had been on the rise between the president and opposition lawmakers over the loan, which is intended to finance the third phase three of the so-called Territorial Control Plan. This plan includes additional resources to provide the police and army with better tools to combat crime in El Salvador.


El Salvador has one of the highest murder rates in the world.
According to figures from El Salvador's National Civil Police, the average daily killings in the country fell from 9.2 in May 2019 -- the month before Bukele took office -- to 3.8 in January 2020. The government says that the decreased death count is a direct result of the Territorial Control Plan.


At the time of his election, Bukele was seen by many as an outsider, populist candidate, who campaigned on slogans criticizing those who'd come before him, such as "there's enough money when nobody steals" and "return what was stolen," referring to the alleged disappearance of funds during the administrations of former presidents Francisco Flores and Antonio Saca.

Related Stories
Read
us troops bp

Militant group targets supply convoy south of Baghdad: military statement 10 February 2020 11:10 PM

US troops

More than 100 US soldiers suffer brain injury after Iran attacks on US bases in Iraq 10 February 2020 10:18 PM

1111

US embassy issues a new alert about the situation in Iraq 10 February 2020 06:26 PM

in_this_frame_grab_from_video_taken_on_sunday_feb._2_2020_a_turkey_armed_forces_convoy_is_seen_at_the_northern_town_of_sarmada_in_idlib_province_syria._ap

5 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Regime Attack in Northwest Syria 10 February 2020 06:15 PM

EQVtL-KWsAELJXQ-640x400

Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria 10 February 2020 05:47 PM

unnamed (1)

Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square 10 February 2020 05:35 PM

o3

Iraqi protester killed at university sit-in 10 February 2020 05:17 PM

gas

US to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy: officials 10 February 2020 05:14 PM

Comments