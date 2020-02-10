5 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Regime Attack in Northwest Syria

Syrian regime forces killed five Turkish soldiers and wounded five more on Monday in an attack on a Turkish military post in the Taftanaz area of northwest Syria, broadcaster NTV cited the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying.



Ankara has sent major reinforcements to Syria's Idlib region where the attack occurred, as Ankara tries to stem rapid advances by regime forces.



Turkish officials told Reuters Turkish forces were retaliating after the latest strike.



Damascus’ offensive in Idlib, the last major enclave of opposition to Bashar Assad’s regime, has driven more than half a million people from their homes towards the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis.



An opposition source said regime forces had shelled the military base at Taftanaz, and witnesses said Turkish helicopters flew into northwest Syria to evacuate the wounded.



An opposition commander said the factions launched a military operation on Monday against the Syrian army near Saraqeb with the help of Turkish artillery, with witnesses also reporting Turkish shelling of Syrian military positions in the region.



Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot absorb any more and has demanded Damascus pull back in Idlib by the end of the month or face Turkish action.



