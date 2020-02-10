Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 11 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 February 2020 06:15 PM

5 Turkish Soldiers Killed in Regime Attack in Northwest Syria

in_this_frame_grab_from_video_taken_on_sunday_feb._2_2020_a_turkey_armed_forces_convoy_is_seen_at_the_northern_town_of_sarmada_in_idlib_province_syria._ap
Syrian regime forces killed five Turkish soldiers and wounded five more on Monday in an attack on a Turkish military post in the Taftanaz area of northwest Syria, broadcaster NTV cited the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying.

Ankara has sent major reinforcements to Syria's Idlib region where the attack occurred, as Ankara tries to stem rapid advances by regime forces.

Turkish officials told Reuters Turkish forces were retaliating after the latest strike.

Damascus’ offensive in Idlib, the last major enclave of opposition to Bashar Assad’s regime, has driven more than half a million people from their homes towards the closed Turkish border, threatening a new humanitarian crisis.

An opposition source said regime forces had shelled the military base at Taftanaz, and witnesses said Turkish helicopters flew into northwest Syria to evacuate the wounded.

An opposition commander said the factions launched a military operation on Monday against the Syrian army near Saraqeb with the help of Turkish artillery, with witnesses also reporting Turkish shelling of Syrian military positions in the region.

Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot absorb any more and has demanded Damascus pull back in Idlib by the end of the month or face Turkish action.

Related Stories
Read
us troops bp

Militant group targets supply convoy south of Baghdad: military statement 10 February 2020 11:10 PM

US troops

More than 100 US soldiers suffer brain injury after Iran attacks on US bases in Iraq 10 February 2020 10:18 PM

1111

US embassy issues a new alert about the situation in Iraq 10 February 2020 06:26 PM

200210034524-01-el-salvador-parliament-0209-exlarge-169

Armed police and troops storm El Salvador's parliament 10 February 2020 06:21 PM

EQVtL-KWsAELJXQ-640x400

Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria 10 February 2020 05:47 PM

unnamed (1)

Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square 10 February 2020 05:35 PM

o3

Iraqi protester killed at university sit-in 10 February 2020 05:17 PM

gas

US to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy: officials 10 February 2020 05:14 PM

Comments