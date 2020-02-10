Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 February 2020 05:35 PM

Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square

unnamed (1)
Protesters who claim they were threatened and tortured by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s armed militiamen in Baghdad are fleeing to Erbil to avoid being jailed under Iraq’s counterterrorism law.

Ibrahim al-Jabiry, the head of Sadr’s office in Baghdad, has strongly rejected the accusations of torture. 

Sadr’s Saraya al-Salam militia, known as the ‘blue hats’ for their distinctive headwear, had been participating in Iraq’s nationwide anti-government protests to protect the movement from armed pro-government factions.

The blue hats were an essential part of the movement since it began on October 1 last year. However, on January 24, Sadr ordered them to withdraw as he threw his support behind the new prime minister designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi. 

As a result, Iraqi security forces and pro-government militias attack the protesters in Baghdad and other southern and central cities, burning their tents and abducting activists. 

In early February, the blue hats returned to Tahrir Square to rejoin the movement after Sadr appeared to flip in the protesters’ favor once more.  

Now it appears the blue hats are attempting to seize control of the movement, occupying public spaces previously held by the protesters, including the iconic ‘Turkish Restaurant’ tower next to Baghdad’s Tahrir Square.

Muthana*, 26 and from Kirkuk, was among the protesters occupying the Turkish Restaurant. He told Rudaw English on Friday that he and two other protesters guarding the tower had received death threats from Sadrists after refusing to let them issue a statement from its public platform on February 1. 

The blue hats returned to the Turkish Restaurant later the same day and took it by force.
Related Stories
Read
EQVtL-KWsAELJXQ-640x400

Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria 10 February 2020 05:47 PM

o3

Iraqi protester killed at university sit-in 10 February 2020 05:17 PM

gas

US to extend waiver for Iraq to import Iranian energy: officials 10 February 2020 05:14 PM

wo11-FEB-Syria

Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops 10 February 2020 04:53 PM

a3aa487263a8e4057c3d7c1f559389ee_L

Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions 10 February 2020 04:50 PM

ADTROOPS1002

US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq 10 February 2020 04:46 PM

2020-637169303496615887-661

Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver 10 February 2020 03:12 PM

3rd

Iraq, Turkey hold 3rd round of political consultations 10 February 2020 02:46 PM

Comments