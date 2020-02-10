Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 February 2020
Monday، 10 February 2020 05:17 PM

Iraqi protester killed at university sit-in

One protester was killed on Monday in Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah after university security guards opened fire on demonstrators trying to block the campus entrance, medical sources told AFP.


Desperate to keep up their anti-government movement, which appears to be fading after more than four months, a group of protesters had briefly shut down several campuses in the city.


More than 540 Iraqis have been killed in protest-related violence since the rallies erupted, according to a recent toll by the Iraqi Human Rights Commission. 

