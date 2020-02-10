Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 February 2020
Monday، 10 February 2020 04:50 PM

Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions

Iraqi politician and the former prime minister of the country, Ayad Allawi, has warned Iran to end its unwelcome interventions in Iraq’s political process.

The president of al-Wataniya Coalition said in a statement on Monday that Tehran has breached “the red lines” by attempting to bring the entirety of Iraq’s politics under its control.

Earlier on Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior aide to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, said that Baghdad should join Tehran, Damascus, Beirut, and Palestine in standing against the United States in the Middle East.

“Iran has crossed the red line, and it has proven that it intervenes in the internal affairs of Iraq,” Allawi said. “We warn Iran that it will not succeed in its dream of controlling the Arab region.”

“Iraq is bigger than Iran’s dreams,” the Iraqi politician said, warning the Tehran government that its policies could lead to further instability if continued this way.
