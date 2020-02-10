Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 February 2020
Monday، 10 February 2020 02:44 PM

Iraqi amb. to Athens presents credentials to Cypriot president

shorsh

The Ambassador of Iraq to Athens Shorsh Khaled presented his credentials as non-resident ambassador of Iraq to the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.


The presentation ceremony was held at the presidential palace in the presence of the Cypriot foreign minister and head of the protocol department.


The ambassador conveyed the greetings of Iraqi President Barham Salih, and expressed the desire of Iraq to further develop bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields.


On his part, the Cypriot president affirmed the importance of Iraq, the necessity of developing bilateral relations, and the willingness of Cyprus to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq, wishing Iraq peace and progress.

