PM Allawi forms committee to select ministers for the cabinet

MP Asaad al-Morshedi, from al-Hikma bloc, has revealed that MP Mohamed Tawfiq Allawi formed a committee to select the new ministers, adding that the committee set ten names for each ministry, so Allawi would choose from the proposed names.



In remarks, Morshedi said “Allawi instructed MP Mohamed al-Khalidi, who is close to him and supported his nomination to lead the cabinet, to form the committee of MPs and advisers and meet with the new ministers.”



The new committee, according to Morshedi, managed to meet with many of the new ministers.



“The committee will submit lists with proposed names for the ministries to form the cabinet and then submit it to the parliament before the beginning of March,” he added.





