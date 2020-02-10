Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 February 2020
Breaking
Bennett: US agreed to counter Iran in Iraq while Israel fights it in Syria Protesters ‘detained and tortured’ by Sadr’s ‘blue hats’ in Tahrir Square Iraq denies claims that France, Germany and Australia requested to withdraw troops Former PM of Iraq Warns Iran to End Interventions US begins withdrawal of its troops from Iraq Iraqi officials: US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 10 February 2020 01:39 PM

Airbnb suspends bookings in Beijing for rest of February due to coronavirus

Airbnb

Airbnb said on Monday it has suspended bookings in Beijing until Feb. 29 as death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 900.

“In light of the novel coronavirus outbreak and guidance from local authorities for the short-term rental industry during this public health emergency, bookings of all listings in Beijing with check-in from 7 February 2020 to 29 February 2020 have been suspended,” the short-term home rental company said in an email statement.

The decision was only for Beijing, a spokesperson for Airbnb China said, adding that the company evaluates the situation and works to comply with guidance from local authorities.

Related Stories
Last Modified: Monday، 10 February 2020 01:40 PM
Read
sat

Iran satellite launch fails amid fears of backing ballistic missile program 10 February 2020 02:38 PM

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery

Russian air strikes kill 5 civilians in Syria: monitor 10 February 2020 01:32 PM

leb

Two Lebanese soldiers killed in 'ambush': army 09 February 2020 07:35 PM

missile

Endangering peace, Iran unveils new short-range missile 09 February 2020 06:29 PM

5e40054685f540375b76c6ac

Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran 09 February 2020 06:25 PM

download (2)

Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology 09 February 2020 06:00 PM

20181017T0903-21441-CNS-POPE-AUDIENCE-KILL

Pope calls for respect of humanitarian law in Syria's Idlib amid escalation 09 February 2020 05:48 PM

Syrian army

Syrian government forces recapture 600 square km of territory in Idlib campaign 09 February 2020 05:44 PM

Comments