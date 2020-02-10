Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 10 February 2020
Monday، 10 February 2020 01:32 PM

Russian air strikes kill 5 civilians in Syria: monitor

In east Aleppo, bodies still under rubble show limits of Syria's recovery
At least five civilians were killed on Monday during Russian air strikes in the last major opposition bastion in northwestern Syria bringing the death toll to 25 in less than 24 hours, a monitor said.
The early morning raids hit a populous village in Aleppo province where battles between Russia-backed regime forces and their opponents have raged for weeks, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The victims include at least one child and a number of internally displaced Syrians, the Britain-based monitor said.
It follows a night of heavy bombardment by Russia and the regime that left at least 20 civilians dead in the neighboring provinces of Idlib and Aleppo, according to the Observatory.
