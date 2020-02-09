Iraq pledges support to China to overcome coronavirus

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi on Sunday sent a telegram to China’s President Xi Jinping, to voice Iraq’s support to the Chinese efforts to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.



In a statement by Abd al-Mahdi’s office, he expressed "his high confidence in China’s ability to overcome this crisis and success in taking measures that reduce its danger to the friendly Chinese people."



"Iraq stands with the Republic of China and the rest of the countries and the International Health Organization to support efforts to prevent the spread of this disease and to provide effective treatment to eliminate it," the statement read.