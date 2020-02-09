Allawi to be replaced if failed to form gov’t by March: Expert

Legal expert Tareq Harb said on Sunday that the constitutional period specified for Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi to choose his cabinet expires on March 2nd.
In case Allawi fails to form his government before this deadline, the President of the Republic is obligated to assign another person, according to the constitution, Harb added.
