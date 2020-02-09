Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 February 2020
Sunday، 09 February 2020 06:25 PM

Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran

An attack that killed two US troops in Afghanistan illustrates that the American military is no longer welcome in the country, a senior Iranian adviser has said, adding that US forces will be forced out of Iraq and Syria.

Ali Akbar Velayati, a top international adviser to the leader of the Revolution, said that Saturday's incident in Nangarhar province signals that "it is time for the Americans to be expelled from Afghanistan," Iranian media reported.

The Pentagon confirmed that two US service members were killed and six others injured after an individual in "Afghan uniform" armed with a machine gun opened fire on a joint patrol in Afghanistan.

 

Velayati also echoed Tehran's vow, following the US assassination of Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, that American forces would soon be pushed out of the Middle East.

"Today, the era of the US presence in Iraq and Syria is over," he said during a ceremony commemorating the 40th day since Soleimani's killing.

