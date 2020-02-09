Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad

On Saturday, as many as seven people were injured in two bomb blasts in eastern and northern Baghdad, an Interior Ministry official emphasized.



The official informed told Xinhua on condition of secrecy that one of the explosions occurred after a roadside bomb blasted close to a popular cafe in Baghdad's eastern neighborhood of Baghdad al-Jadida, resulting in wounds to four people in addition to destruction to nearby buildings and cars.



Separately, another roadside bomb exploded in al-Hurriyah neighborhood in northern Baghdad, resulting in injuries to three people and destruction to nearby shops and buildings, the official affirmed.



The official added that Iraqi security forces sealed off the two scenes and opened probes to investigate both explosions.

