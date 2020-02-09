Iraq Builds Special Camp to Repatriate IS Families from Syria’s al-Hol Camp

The Iraqi government is setting up a new camp in the northern province of Nineveh to repatriate thousands of Islamic State members of Iraqi origin from al-Hol Camp in northern Syria.



The camp will consist of 4,000 tents, Sherwan Dobardani, a member of the Iraqi parliament told BasNews



There are approximately 31,400 Iraqi nationals currently under detention in al-Hol Camp for their membership in the Islamic State, the lawmaker said. They will be taken back to Iraq in the nearest future to be kept in the newly established camp.



Almost 50% of the construction process at the camp has so far concluded.



However, MP Dobardani warned, the repatriation of the Iraqi members of IS will put the security and stability of Nineveh province at risk while they can pose a serious threat to entire Iraq.



He blamed the federal government of Iraq for not consulting with local authorities and representatives of Nineveh province prior to the construction process of the camp.



According to the United Nations, over 70,000 members of the Islamic State and their families are currently held in al-Hol Camp in Syrian Kurdish province of Hasakah. The camp is under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).



The Kurds in Syria have repeatedly called on other countries to repatriate their citizens who are detained for affiliation with IS.