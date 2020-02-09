Kurdistan President to Hold Meeting with Kurdish Members of Iraqi Parliament

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani will host a meeting next Tuesday with the Kurdish member of the Iraqi parliament to discuss a range of issues pertaining to the current situation in Iraq.



MP Vian Sabri, head of the KDP faction at the parliament, confirmed the meeting to BasNews and said they will mainly discuss the Erbil-Baghdad relations as well as the formation of the new cabinet of the Iraqi federal government.



BasNews has learned that the heads of different Kurdistani factions will attend the meeting.



MP Sabri also stressed that the meeting is another initiative to unify the Kurdistani factions in the face of the recent rapid developments in Iraq.