Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 09 February 2020
Breaking
Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran Two bomb blasts leave 7 civilians injured in Baghdad Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology Protesters in Southern Iraq Go on Strike, Cut Bridges Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate to visit Kurdistan Region soon Iraqi soldier, ISIS members killed in clashes in Salahuddin Iran trains Shia militia proxies in Iraq to wage war on US KRG's Barzani , French Amb. to Iraq discuss bilateral ties, security Lebanon cabinet approves financial rescue plan Iraq’s new prime minister pledges to release detained protesters
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 09 February 2020 05:48 PM

Pope calls for respect of humanitarian law in Syria's Idlib amid escalation

20181017T0903-21441-CNS-POPE-AUDIENCE-KILL

Pope Francis called on Sunday for respect of humanitarian law in Syria’s Idlib province, amid an escalation of a Syrian government offensive that has displaced more than half a million in two months. 


He told tens of thousands of people in St. Peter’s square that the reports from Idlib were “painful ... particularly regarding the conditions of women and children, of people forced to flee from a military escalation.”


“I renew my heartfelt appeal to the international community and all parties involved to use diplomatic means, dialogue and negotiations, in respect of international humanitarian law, to safeguard the lives and fate of civilians,” Pope Francis said. 


He then led the crowd in a special spontaneous prayer “for this beloved and martyred Syria”. 

 

Turkey has reinforced its military presence in the area, saying the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster. 

The crisis risks driving another wave of potential refugees to Turkey’s southern border, and Ankara has threatened to act unless there is a pull back. 

Related Stories
Read
leb

Two Lebanese soldiers killed in 'ambush': army 09 February 2020 07:35 PM

missile

Endangering peace, Iran unveils new short-range missile 09 February 2020 06:29 PM

5e40054685f540375b76c6ac

Attack on American soldiers shows Afghans want US out of their country: Tehran 09 February 2020 06:25 PM

download (2)

Iran unveils new, more accurate ballistic missile technology 09 February 2020 06:00 PM

Syrian army

Syrian government forces recapture 600 square km of territory in Idlib campaign 09 February 2020 05:44 PM

1

Thai Gunman Shot Dead in Mall; 26 Killed, 57 Hurt in Rampage 09 February 2020 01:12 PM

sat

Iran to launch satellite; US says programme linked to missiles 09 February 2020 01:10 PM

afghan1

US, Afghan forces come under 'direct fire' in Afghanistan: official 08 February 2020 11:04 PM

Comments