Protesters Block Roads, Bridges in Iraq’s Dhi Qar Province

Protesters in Iraq’s southern province of Dhi Qar were ramped up again on Sunday, blocking several roads and bridges.



Following the withdrawal of the followers of Iraqi populist cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, anti-government protests resumed once again in Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Najaf, Missan, Nasiriyyah, Diwaniyah, and several other major cities.



Sunday’s gatherings were joined by students across Iraq, who rejected the nomination of Mohammed Allawi for the position of Iraq’s premiership.



They were chanting against the current direction of the political process in their country, calling for UN’s intervention.